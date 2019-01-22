Xi tells officials to be ready to deal with risks as China's economy slows down

Chinese has cautioned officials about risks to the country's economic stability and directed them to deal with turbulence and disruptions, as the spectre of long term economic slowdown loomed large over with GDP last year slumping to 30 year low.

Take all the necessary precautionary steps and be vigilant about any risks that could jeopardise China's stability and reforms, Xi told officials summoned to for a study session on Monday.

Hundreds of senior officials from all provinces and autonomous regions attended the study session at the School in which was held in the backdrop of the release of economic data pointing Chinese economy slowing down to 6.6 per cent, lowest since 1990.

Overall in 2018, China's GDP grew 6.6 per cent to 90.03 trillion yuan (USD 13.25 trillion), the of Statistics said.

media termed it as still significant growth. China's GDP surged to about USD 1.18 trillion in 2018. It is equivalent of Mexico's 2017 GDP of USD 1.15 trillion, the world's 15th largest economy, state-run said.

In his speech, Xi, regarded as the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong, analysed and raised specific requirements on the prevention and diffusion of major risks in areas including politics, ideology, economy, science and technology, society, the external environment and building, state-run agency reported.

"(We are) confronted with unpredictable international developments and a complicated and sensitive external environment. Our task at hand is to maintain stability as we continue our reform and development," Xi was quoted as saying.

Highlighting the importance of science within national security, Xi called for more Chinese innovation and technology.

"(We) must strengthen strategic judgment and deployment in major innovation sectors, and speed up setting up national labs," he said.

His call came as Beijing's innovation drive has come under increasing scrutiny by the West in recent years, with its state-led hi-tech industrial strategy 'Made in 2025' under fire, and charges of espionage and fraud around Huawei Technologies, the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post reported.

The slowdown was attributed to the current trade war with the US and continued fall of exports and very slow revival of domestic consumption.

