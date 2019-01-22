1 held for smuggling deer antler in Bihar: SSB

(SSB) personnel on Tuesday recovered a stag's antler from a man in district and arrested him for allegedly being involved in smuggling of animal body parts, an said.

The smuggler was arrested from Harwadanga under the jurisdiction of station, the said.

Harwadanga is near the Indo- border, he added.

The value of seized antler is estimated to be around Rs 10 lakh in the international market, forest department sources said.

The personnel along with officers of the forest department seized the antler from the smuggler, identified as Dilip Das, the Commandant of SSB's 12th Battalion, Subhash Chand Negi, said.

Das, a resident of Belwa Chhalia village under Sadar Police Station of the district, had gone to Harwadanga to deliver the antler, which he had allegedly smuggled from West Bengal, Negi said.

