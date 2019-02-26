Jharkhand decides to increase pension under different schemes

government Tuesday increased its share on amounts under different schemes, including centrally funded and state funded schemes, officials said.

A total of 20,29,738 people will benefit from these decisions, and the enhanced amounts of the schemes will be effective from April 1, 2019, an official release said here.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Raghubar Das, approved enhancement of under 'Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vridhavastha (old-age)' pension from Rs 600 to Rs 1000 per month.

Similarly, the Cabinet also approved to increase the states share in the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vidhaba and (differently-abled) pension yojana to Rs 1000 per month from the current Rs 600.

The Cabinet also approved to enhance from Rs 600 to Rs 1000 pension per month for State Social Security Pension Yozana, Adim Pension (primitive tribal pension), State Vidhaba Samman Pension Yojana and Swami Vivekananda Nishakta Swavalambi Prosthahan Yojana.

The has separately decided to increase from Rs 600 to Rs 1000 as pension to HIV/AIDS-afflicted people under the State Security Pension Yojana.

The Cabinet approved the change of name of Uttar Koyal Priyojana (Mandal dam) to Nilambar-Pitambar Uttar Koyal Jalasay Pariyojana.

