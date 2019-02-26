Telangana Cong leaders hold discussions on LS poll candidates

-
Congress leaders in Telangana Tuesday discussed selection of candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections and also the MLC polls in the state.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC Mohd Ali Shabbir and other leaders attended the deliberations.
The party had earlier invited applications from those aspiring for tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls.
The leaders would continue consultations with the party leadership in Delhi to finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.
The party leaders on Tuesday also discussed the candidates for the MLC polls -- to be elected by MLAs and graduates.
Reddy said in a release that former minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy has been appointed as chairman of a party panel which will decide strategy for MLC elections from the teachers' quota.
MLA D Sridhar Babu has been appointed as the members of the committee that willl decide the party strategy for MLC elections from graduates' quota.
The ruling TRS (four) and its ally AIMIM (one) have filed nominations for the five vacancies (to be elected by MLAs) for which elections would be held on March 12.
Congress has 19 members in the 119-member house and it requires the support of two members of TDP. Congress had fought the recent assembly elections in the state in alliance with TDP and others.
