Jharkhand HC stays summons against Rahul Gandhi on defamation complaint

The on Monday stayed the summons issued by a lower court against on a defamation complaint filed by a BJP youth wing member.

Justice S Chandrasekhar also issued a notice to the petitioner, Naveen Jha, according to Rajiv Ranjan,

The court of had on December 12 directed issuance of summons to to appear before it.

Gandhi's had challenged the order in the

In his petition before the lower court, Jha had alleged that at the national convention on March 18 last year had made objectionable remarks against BJP leaders.

The petitioner, who is a member of the BJP's youth wing committee, claimed that the remarks had hurt his sentiments and had spoilt the image of the party. He had sought Rs 10 crore in damages for the alleged defamatory remarks.

The High Court will now hear the case after four weeks.

