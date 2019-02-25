Nagpur metro: Cong questions 'hurry' for RDSO certificate

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

The Congress in Maharashtra Monday accused the BJP government of "compromising" the safety of citizens by "hurriedly" securing a crucial certificate for the Nagpur metro rail project, with an eye on elections.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned the "hurry" by the government in securing a "special permission" certificate from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for the metro rail.

He alleged the government was not concerned with the safety of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first commercial run of the Nagpur Metro in coming days.

The crucial RDSO certificate was issued recently after inspection of the project, and conducting oscillation trials.

With RDSO certificate under its belt, the Metro Nagpur now awaits permission from the Commissioner of the Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team.

"The most important thing is safety of the public. All this is being done in view of upcoming elections before the model code kicks in," alleged Sawant.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 23:35 IST

