Nagpur metro: Cong questions 'hurry' for RDSO certificate

-
ALSO READ
Major fire in under-construction hospital in Nagpur; none hurt
Nagpur: Haunted by boy's death, engineering student commits suicide
Five including 3 Chinese nationals arrested for carrying beef
Fire at under-construction hospital in Nagpur
Marbat festival celebrated with great fervour in Nagpur
-
The Congress in Maharashtra Monday accused the BJP government of "compromising" the safety of citizens by "hurriedly" securing a crucial certificate for the Nagpur metro rail project, with an eye on elections.
Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned the "hurry" by the government in securing a "special permission" certificate from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for the metro rail.
He alleged the government was not concerned with the safety of people.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first commercial run of the Nagpur Metro in coming days.
The crucial RDSO certificate was issued recently after inspection of the project, and conducting oscillation trials.
With RDSO certificate under its belt, the Metro Nagpur now awaits permission from the Commissioner of the Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) team.
"The most important thing is safety of the public. All this is being done in view of upcoming elections before the model code kicks in," alleged Sawant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU