Jindal Stainless sets up unit to make components for ICF

Jindal Stainless, a subsidiary of JSL Ltd, commissioned its first dedicated facility for the railways near here Monday and expects a revenue of Rs 300 crore.

Spread across two acres, the unit would supply high- quality components to the Integral Factory for production of railway coaches.

With the commissioning of the new unit, the company hopes to make a revenue of Rs 100 crore initially, a press release said.

The facility would produce railway sub-assemblies like sidewall, roof arch, trough floor and retention tanks for the ICF, the release said.

The components supplied from Jindal Stainless' unit at Pathredi in would be used in Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) model coaches.

The proximity of the unit to ICF would ensure just-in-time deliveries, low inventory costs, the release said.

"Our relationship with Indian Railways is almost two decades old. We have further strengthened it by setting up our facility in Chennai," of JSL Ltd Deepika Jindal was quoted as saying.

The company has commenced operations with production of 4,800 tonne of fabrication annually and would ramp it up to 7,200 tonne in a couple of years, she said.

"Revenue is expected to touch nearly Rs 300 crore annually once the enhanced capacity reaches 7,200 tonne", the release said.

was the major supplier of for body of the recently launched Vande Bharat Express, also manufactured at ICF, it said.

