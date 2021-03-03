Ahead of I-Pace launch, JLR India sets up charging infra at retail outlets

India on Wednesday said it has set up charging infrastructure across 22 retail outlets in the country as it prepares to launch its all-electric SUV, Jaguar I-PACE, later this month.

Twenty two retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support, the company said in a statement.

The charging infrastructure has been set up in metro cities and key urban hubs across the country, it added.

"Electric vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers," India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

Currently, over 35 EV chargers have been installed at retailer facilities across the country and more are underway, the automaker said.

Besides, the I-Pace customers would be able to charge their vehicles using Tata Power's 200 plus charging stations across the country, it added.

These charging points are located at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways.

These charging options are in addition to the home charging solutions that will be provided as standard with the Jaguar I-PACE by way of a domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger, the automaker noted.

