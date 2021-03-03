World Wildlife Day: VP, PM Modi stress on conservation of animals

-
ALSO READ
1,256 cases of illegal trading, wildlife poaching seen from 2017-19: Govt
Have to ensure animals live in safe habitats: PM on leopard population rise
Trump administration readies oil bidding in Arctic wildlife refuge Alaska
Goa Congress to back stir against Centre's 'anti-environment' projects
Alarm sounded after over 1,000 migratory birds die in Himachal Pradesh
-
As World Wildlife Day is being observed, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to ensure protection of animals and preserve forest and safe habitats for them.
In a tweet, the Vice President said: "On this World Wildlife Day, let us all put in dedicated efforts to save and preserve the wildlife and create greater awareness on the need to maintain a healthy ecological balance on our planet."
Prime Minister Modi saluted those working towards wildlife protection on the World Wildlife Day and teeeted: "Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals."
World Wildlife Day is observed annually on March 3 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world's flora and fauna.
The day is about raising awareness about wildlife and educating the people about the diversity and importance of flora and fauna across the world.
--IANS
rak/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU