JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mortal remains of two World War II soldiers from Haryana brought home

Current Indian attack is most complete of this era: Tendulkar
Business Standard

Job creation, skill development will remain in focus: Mahendra Pandey

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahendra Nath Pandey took charge as Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday and said job creation will remain in focus for the new government.

The 61-year-old BJP leader, who won Chandauli seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said the road map for furthering skill development and job creation will be shared later.

In the previous government, he served as Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development between 2016 and 2017. Pandey was later given the responsibility of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit in 2017.

Pandey's predecessor Dharmendra Pradhan and newly appointed MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh were also present when Pandey took charge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU