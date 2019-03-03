PM chairs National Security Council meet

chaired a meeting of the on Sunday following heightened tensions with

sources said the meeting was attended by Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, and

Besides the union ministers, NSA and were also present.

The NSA is tasked with advising the on matters of national security.

It was set up by the in 1998, with Brajesh Mishra as the (NSA).

The NSC keeps meeting on regular basis but the latest meet assumes significance owing to the latest security scenario.

Tensions between and soared after the country carried out air strike on terrorist camp across the border, after the Pulwama terror attack.

In response to India's air strike, air force intruded into Indian territory, leading to a confrontation between the two forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)