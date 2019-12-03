JSW Steel eyes to supply 1.5 lakh tonne to metro rail projects in FY20

Steel major JSW Steel on Tuesday said it expects to raise its supply to to about 1,50,000 metric tonnes in the current financial year.

"In the current financial year, the company expects to increase its supplies to the to about 1,50,000 metric tonnes as compared to its supplies averaging 1,00,000 metric tonnes per year over last few years," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company is supplying to in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

"The ongoing supplies as well as those already completed during the current fiscal will boost JSW Steel's supplies to metro rail projects by more than Rs 600 crore following successful completion of these deliveries," it said.

In October and November, the steel major supplied more than 30,000 metric tonnes JSW Neosteel TMT bars towards construction of metro projects in various cities of the country.

The shares of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 261.10 apiece in the morning trade.