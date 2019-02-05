Plane passenger with gold bars held at Tiruchy airport

Gold bars worth Rs 41.67 lakh were seized from a passenger who landed at the airport here from early Tuesday, air intelligence unit officialssaid.

The gold, weighing 1.25 kg, was concealed in the inner lining of his bag and was detected during the routine check, the officials said.

The name of the passenger was given as who has been detained for interrogation in connection with the seizure of the precious metal, they added.

