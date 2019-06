Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding

A on Monday denied a House request to prevent from tapping Defense Department money for his proposed border wall with Mexico, saying lacked authority to sue.

Trump's victory is muted by a federal ruling in last month that blocked construction of key sections of the wall. The case was filed by the on behalf of the and

US Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, wrote that the House's lawsuit was "about whether one chamber of has the 'constitutional means' to conscript the Judiciary in a political turf war with the over the implementation of legislation."



McFadden said didn't have authority in this case but that he didn't mean to imply the legislative body could never challenge the in court over separation of powers.

"An old maxim in holds that, 'Where you stand depends on where you sit,'" he wrote.

"At law too, whether a plaintiff has standing often depends on where he sits. A seat in Congress comes with many prerogatives, but legal standing to superintend the execution of laws is not among them."



The Justice Department welcomed the decision, saying the "rightly ruled that the cannot ask the judiciary to take its side in political disputes and cannot use federal courts to accomplish through litigation what it cannot achieve using the tools the Constitution gives to Congress."Lawyers for the House didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment, including whether they will appeal.

A in Oakland, California, ruled May 24 that Trump overstepped his authority and blocked work from beginning on two of the highest-priority, Pentagon-funded wall projects one spanning 46 miles (74 kilometers) in and another covering 5 miles (8 kilometers) in Yuma,

The administration plans to appeal the ruling by Haywood Gilliam Jr, an appointee of President

At stake is billions of dollars that would allow Trump to make progress on a signature campaign promise heading into his bid for a second term. The administration faces several lawsuits over the emergency declaration but only two sought to block construction during the legal challenge.

Trump declared a national emergency in February after losing a fight with the Democratic-led House that led to a 35-day government shutdown and identified up to USD 8.1 billion for wall construction.

The funds include USD 3.6 billion from military construction funds, USD 2.5 billion from Defense Department counterdrug activities and USD 600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture fund.

The Defense Department has already transferred the counterdrug money. Patrick Shanahan, the acting defense secretary, is expected to decide any day whether to transfer the military construction funds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)