Junagadh municipal corporation election on July 21

The election to the Municipal Corporation will be held on July 21 and results will be declared on July 23, the State Election Commission said Monday.

The notification for the election will be issued on July 1, and the last date to file nomination papers is July 6, the SEC said in a release.

Polling will be held for 60 seats of the 15 wards of town, having a total voter base of 2.38 lakh.

On the same day, byelections will be held on 59 seats of various taluka and district panchayats and one seat of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, it said.

Results of all these elections will be declared on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)