Justice Sing takes oath as first Lokayukta of Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Justice Uma Nath Singh, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court was sworn in as the first Lokayukta of Nagaland on Friday.

Nagaland Governor, P B Acharya administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Opposition Leader, T R Zeliang, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and Government officers attended the swearing in ceremony of the new Lokayukta.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 22:45 IST

