Justice Sing takes oath as first Lokayukta of Nagaland

Justice Uma Nath Singh, former of was sworn in as the first Lokayukta of on Friday.

Governor, P B Acharya administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at the Raj Bhavan here.

Neiphiu Rio, Opposition Leader, T R Zeliang, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and Government officers attended the swearing in ceremony of the new Lokayukta.

