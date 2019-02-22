Lone MP's vote on citizenship bill debated in Nagaland House

The issue of the lone MP's vote on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill in the of Parliament last month came up in the state Assembly Friday.

Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) asked in a starred question whether Tokheho Yepthomi, the of ruling Nationalist (NDPP), voted in favour or against the Bill.

Replying to the question, said, the CM's offices does not keep record of voting in Parliament.

Rio is heading the People's government in partnership with the in the state.

The Opposition members, however, were adamant in asking the government to make its position clear on the Bill.

Rio then quoted from a statement of the that he was not present in when the bill was passed on January 8 and the NDPP had not issued any directive to him on the Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to minorities of Afghanistan, and after residence in the country for six years instead of the current 12 years.

The Bill triggered widespread protests in the Northeast as indigenous people of the region are apprehending that if the Bill is enacted, it will endanger their livelihood and identity.

However, it could not be tabled in Rajya Sabha and is now destined to die a natural death with the expiry of the term of the current on June 3.

