Justin Timberlake visits children's hospital

visited a children's hospital after their plea to meet the pop star went viral.

The took some time out from his 'Man of the Woods' tour to meet kids at HCA Healthcare's in San Antonio, Texas, after they recorded a video dancing to his hit track 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from their hospital beds.

''We want to thank @jtimberlake for visiting with our amazing kids and their families! We also want to say thank you to YOU! for helping make this possible by sharing and liking their video," the hospital shared on their official page.

The hospital launched the #JTSeeMe campaign on Twitter, with their earlier tweet reading, ''Help us get to come visit our kids at this weekend! Please retweet! @jtimberlake,''



recently returned to his tour after postponing a number of concerts between October and December due to bruised vocal chords.

