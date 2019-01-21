Wockhardt gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

Drug firm Monday said it has received approval from the US regulator for generic version of used for treatment of and

has received approval from the Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for an (ANDA) for 100 mg and 400 mg tablets of Mesylate, the company said in a BSE filing.

Wockhardt's Mesylate tablets are a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by

" is building a portfolio of in the US and has several pending ANDA's for oncology products," Wockhardt Founder said.

Oncology and other specialty products have always been a priority area for our US business and this product will further boost this focus, he added.

Wockhardt said it will launch this product in the United States, in a short period of time.

The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Hyderabad, the company added.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 498 apiece on BSE.

