K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects renovation works at Yadagirigutta temple

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday inspected the ongoing renovation works at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.

Rao, after an aerial survey, visited the famous Yadagirigutta temple -- the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha -- and offered prayers.

He also inspected the ongoing temple development works in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, official sources said.

Rao had earlier visited the temple in November 2017.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 18:00 IST

