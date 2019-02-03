K Chandrasekhar Rao inspects renovation works at Yadagirigutta temple

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday inspected the ongoing renovation works at in Yadagirigutta.

Rao, after an aerial survey, visited the famous -- the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha -- and offered prayers.

He also inspected the ongoing temple development works in neighbouring district, official sources said.

Rao had earlier visited the temple in November 2017.

