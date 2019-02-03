Head of Ukraine's new orthodox church enthroned

The of the new independent was enthroned in a ceremony in on Sunday, formalising a break with the that has enraged

During the three-hour event in the gold-decked 11th-century Saint Sophia Cathedral, became of the Church, having been elected by bishops last year.

The 40-year-old is a of Moscow's religious influence in and has helped organise humanitarian aid for in its struggle against Russian-backed separatist movements.

Petro Poroshenko, who had promised an independent church ahead of this year's presidential election, attended the ceremony along with other top officials.

Last week, he finally confirmed he was running for re-election in the March 31 poll.

Poroshenko described Sunday's ceremony as the "completion" of the process to create the Church, in comments carried by Ukrainian TV channels as part of a live broadcast.

The new church would be independent of the state, he said.

For more than 300 years, the Patriarch of controlled part of the Ukrainian Church.

now considers this influence unacceptable given its ongoing war with Russia-backed rebels in the east that has already killed around 13,000 people.

The Russian-controlled branch of the Orthodox Church in has denounced the establishment of a unified church, breaking ties with the Istanbul-based over the issue.

The Constantinople Patriarch's decision to recognise the Ukrainian Church's independence from was a huge blow to Moscow's spiritual authority in the Orthodox world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)