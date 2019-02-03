Chinese chemical firm 'misled' investigators over deadly blast

The Chinese firm responsible for an explosion that killed 24 people and injured 21 others in northern last year hid information and misled investigators, said local authorities in a report published Sunday.

A caused the explosion last November at a PVC production plant in Zhangjiakou, a northern Chinese city in province that will host part of

"After the accident occurred, Shenghua Industry Company did not report (the incident) to relevant government departments in accordance with regulations, concealed the accident, and misled investigators," said the emergency management department of northern province.

In its report, local authorities also pointed to the company's lack of safety measures and "chaotic" management for contributing to the blast.

Those in charge of key departments were "not at the company for long periods of time" and violations of labour regulations by employees were common, including playing on their and sleeping during work hours, said the report.

Police have investigated and taken "criminal compulsory measures" against twelve employees and thirteen local officials have been "punished", the report said, without offering details.

The report also recommended Shenghua Company, a subsidiary of ChemChina, pay a 9.49 million yuan (USD 1.41 million) fine.

The Zhangjiakou blast is the latest alleged corporate cover-up in China, where industrial accidents are common as safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

A few weeks before the explosion, a left dozens ill in eastern Fujian province. Later that month, authorities said the company responsible for the incident had "deliberately concealed" the extent of the leak.

The had reported 6.97 tonnes of had spilled into the sea, when the true amount was 10 times higher.

In August 2015, 165 people were killed in a in the port city of

The government found that the disaster was caused by improperly or illegally stored hazardous materials.

