Kadapa man held for making threat calls to Kishan Reddy

A man from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly making threatening calls to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, police said Tuesday.

Shaik Ismail from Kadapa was arrested by Cyber Crime Police for "involvement" in making threatening calls to Reddy, read a statement from Hyderabad City Police.

On June 12, Reddy complained to police here that on May 20 he had received two threatening calls on his mobile.

Based on the complaint, a case registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and Indian Penal Code and after investigation the caller was held, police said.

The accused had gone to Kuwait in 2017 and worked there as a car driver, they said, adding Ismail followed Telugu political leaders and on social media.

"He searched Kishan Reddy's contact number on the internet and made threatening calls by impersonating as an anonymous person," the release added.

