Man gets 22-yr-old daughter drugged, thrown into canal in UP
Kairana SHO suspended over corruption charges

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

The in-charge of the Kairana police station has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty, officials said Thursday.

SHO Rajender Nager was suspended Wednesday following complaints of corruption against him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said.

The action was taken after a group of traders, led by BJP MLA Tejendra Nirval, met the SP to complain against Nager, police said.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 10:10 IST

