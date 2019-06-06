Kairana SHO suspended over corruption charges

The in-charge of the police station has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty, officials said Thursday.

SHO Rajender Nager was suspended Wednesday following complaints of corruption against him, of Police (SP) said.

The action was taken after a group of traders, led by BJP MLA Tejendra Nirval, met the SP to complain against Nager, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)