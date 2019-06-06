Taiwan confirms request for US tanks, air defence systems

has confirmed it has asked to purchase more than 100 US tanks, along with air defence and anti- systems in a major potential arms sale that could worsen frictions between and

The says it has submitted a letter of request for 108 cutting-edge M1A2 Abrams tanks, 1,240 TOW anti-armor missiles, 409 Javelin anti- missiles and 250

It says Thursday the request is proceeding "as normal."



The US is the main supplier of defensive to Taiwan, which considers its own territory. The would mark a significant upgrade from the aging tanks now uses.

Reports have also said is seeking 66 additional fighter jets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)