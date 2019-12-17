JUST IN
BJP, Sena MLAs engage in scuffle over Saamna report in Maharashtra Assembly
Business Standard

CAA protests: Kamal Haasan hits out at legislation, says opposed to NRC

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference on the row over razing of Lenin’s statue in Tripura and the comments made by BJP leader H Raja on Periyar statue, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Tuesday slammed the Centre and the ruling AIADMK over the Citizenship Amendment Act and said his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens.

The ruling AIADMK's support to the CAA in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, he said.

"They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told reporters apparently alleging that the AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre.

A day after his party said it has moved the Supreme Court against the amendment to the Citizenship Act, the MNM chief, when asked about his party's follow up action on the matter said his party will take up the cudgels against the NRC as well.

"There is this NRC, when it is implemented (at the national level) we will get into the field (against it) and go as far as we could," he said.

On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate that the Minister was obstinate and does not see reason.
First Published: Tue, December 17 2019. 13:00 IST

