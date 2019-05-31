Kamal Nath congratulates two MP women for scaling Mt Everest

Friday met and congratulated two women from the state for scaling Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Bhawna Dehariya (27) from district and Megha Parmar (25) from Sehore district became the first two women mountaineers from to summit Mount Everest. They achieved the feat on May 22.

The two women met the at his office here Friday.

Congratulating them on their achievement, Nath said they have made the state proud.

On the occasion, he also announced that the state government would help the mountaineers who want to scale Mt Everest.

He said his government would continue to promote sports and ensure that sportspersons from the state excel at national and international levels.

