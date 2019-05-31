From ensuring safe workplace for women to tackling malnutrition, challenges abound for Smriti Irani

From tackling malnutrition and stunted growth among children to drafting the regulations for sexual harassment at work place, a host of challenges await Smriti Irani, who was appointed as the Women and Child Development on Friday.

Irani, the youngest face in Prime Narendra Modi's Cabinet at 43, who emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating in Uttar Pradesh's has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the present government.

Preparation have already started at the Women and to welcome Irani, who is likely to take charge on Monday, sources said. However, her junior in the ministry, Debasree Chaudhury, the Raiganj lawmaker, has already taken charge.

Among the several issues that awaits her are completing the registration of child care institutions and ensuring that the anti-trafficking bill passes the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

In the Women and Child Development Ministry, Irani succeeds Maneka Gandhi, who was dropped this time from council of ministers. She has also held portfolios of Human Resource Development and Information & Broadcasting during the first term of the

Irani has often courted controversies, with the latest being her educational qualification stated in the election affidavit.

She was unceremoniously shifted out of the to Textiles after a two-year tenure replete with controversies.

The popular TV had her first brush with electoral politics in 2004 when she contested the elections from the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi, but lost to heavyweight

After a decade she returned to poll politics and unsuccessfully contested the elections of 2014 from Amethi, a bastion of the Gandhi family, losing to the now She was then sent to Rajya Sabha and made a but was again fielded from the high-profile seat in UP this time, where she scripted a historic win.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)