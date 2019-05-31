Prasad takes charge of new telecom minister; returns for second innings in IT, Law and Justice

BJP veteran Ravi Shankar Prasad, who emerged victorious in his first election defeating colleague-turned-opponent Shatrughan Sinha, is all set for his second innings as for IT, and Law and Justice, and has also been handed the telecom ministry.

"I am grateful to the In telecom, I will first hold meetings to take a long-term view, and also see how a greater synergy can be driven in IT and communications," Prasad told reporters after being named the for the three portfolios.

Prasad is expected to take charge in his ministries on June 3. On his radar will be pushing the draft data protection legislation and strengthening the rules around In telecom, an industry which is in throes of financial distress but, at the same time, rolling up its sleeves for 5G play in the global arena, Prasad's top priorities will be to find ways and means to set the sector back to its growth trajectory.

A four-time Rajya Sabha MP, Prasad, has in the past, played a key role in driving the momentum on flagship programmes of the including Digital and also led the charge on several initiatives to galvanise and in the country.

Under his watch, the mobile phone and component manufacturing units in increased to 268 in the last 3-4 years resulting in estimated employment for 6.7 lakh people (direct and indirect).

During his tenure as the for and IT, the Cabinet approved a new policy that aims to create a USD 400 billion by 2025, and a separate policy for software to position as a hub for product development.

Prasad was also instrumental in driving the narrative on data security and data sovereignty, as India proceeds to frame draft data protection legislation, and the momentum on that it likely to accelerate. Prasad, a strong advocate of the government's digital initiatives, has been steering the industry towards its aspiration of the USD 1-trillion digital economy.

As the in the first half of the previous Modi government, Prasad also led successful auction of telecom spectrum, the allocation of which was mired in corruption scandals under the previous UPA dispensation.

"He brings knowledge of the sector. He has been leading and steering IT ministry successfully and has placed it on a high growth path," said after meeting Prasad.

Noting that the telecom sector had charted an "ambitious roadmap" that entails universal and 5G services, Sundararajan added, "the sector is in for exciting times".

