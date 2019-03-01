Kamdhenu Aayog discusses progress of Gokul Mission in 1st meet

The newly constituted Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog on Friday held its first meeting and deliberated on the progress of central programme

The on February 6 approved setting up of a commission to frame policy for of cows and help boost income of small farmers.

The announcement in this regard was made in the interim Budget for 2019-20.

"The first meeting of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, constituted by Government of for Conservation, of cows was held today under the chairmanship of Vallabh Bhai Kathiria," an official statement said.

The Aayog deliberated on status of Rashtriya Gokul Mission, its implementation, and achievements, it added.

The members discussed about the objective, functioning and future plans to implement Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog in order to better conserve, protect and develop cows and its progeny in the country.

'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' has been set up for conservation, of cows and their progeny. The setting up of this commission will lead to conservation, protection and development of cattle population in the country including development and conservation of indigenous breeds.

It will result in increased growth of livestock sector which is more inclusive, benefitting women, and small and marginal farmers.

By creation of this Aayog, the government has fulfilled its Constitutional mandate in Directive Principles of State Policy (Article 48) to organise animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and to take steps for preserving and improving breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle, the statement said.

The Aayog is a high powered permanent apex body with mandate to help the central government to develop appropriate programmes for conservation, sustainable development and genetic upgradation of indigenous breeds of cows.

It will review existing laws, policies as well as suggest measures for optimum economic utilisation of cow wealth for enhanced production and productivity, leading to higher farm income and better quality of life for the dairy farmers.

