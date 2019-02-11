Cow important part of India's tradition and culture: PM

on Monday said cow has been an important part of India's tradition and culture and his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle.

Speaking at an event here, said cow has been a vital element of the rural economy.

"We cannot repay the debt of cow's (gau mata) milk. Cow is an important element of India's tradition and culture," said.

He stressed his government has taken several steps to improve the health of cattle and started the

In the Union Budget, Modi said, his government has also taken a decision to establish 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' with an allocation of Rs 500 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)