JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong pips AAP in vote share in Delhi, hopes to put up good show in 2020 Assembly polls

Ravi Shankar Prasad pulls off stunning victory in Patna Sahib
Business Standard

Kanimozhi wins by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: DMK leader Kanimozhi, daughter of the late party patriarch M Karunadhi won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating her BJP rival by more than three lakh votes.

Kanimozhi trounced BJP leader and Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes.

Kanimozhi is also the sister of DMK Chief M K Stalin, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, and was the party's eyes and ears in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 22:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements