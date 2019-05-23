Kanimozhi wins by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes

: DMK leader Kanimozhi, daughter of the late party patriarch M Karunadhi won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency by defeating her BJP rival by more than three lakh votes.
Kanimozhi trounced BJP leader and Tamil Nadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3.47 lakh votes.
Kanimozhi is also the sister of DMK Chief M K Stalin, currently a Rajya Sabha MP, and was the party's eyes and ears in New Delhi.
