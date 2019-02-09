Kargil on warpath over its demand for equal share in divisional status for Ladakh

Cutting across party lines, prominent politicians from district of and Saturday threatened mass agitation if the administration did not review its decision to permanently post the and inspector general of police (IGP) headquarters in

The decision to submit resignations en-mass from all democratic institutions and taking roads in Kargil, and was announced jointly by Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali, of Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and former MLA Haji Asgar at a press conference here.

In a major decision, the and administration Friday sanctioned creation of a separate administrative and revenue division for Ladakh, with its headquarters at

will now have a separate and an inspector general of police (IG) with a full administrative and revenue division at par with and Jammu divisions.

The people of are demanding that and IGP offices function on rotational basis in during summers and in during winters.

"We are not against the divisional status to region comprising both Leh and Kargil districts. We are against posting the divisional commissioner's headquarters along with IGP office permanently at Leh," Khan, a senior National Conference leader, said.

He said the demand for divisional status for Ladakh was first raised by the people of Kargil but the administration ignored their request for rotating the divisional commissioner and IGP offices between the two districts for six months each.

"The people of Kargil are united in support of the demand for rotation of headquarters in Kargil during summer and in Leh during winter. If our demand is not met, we will resign en-mass from the posts we are holding in the democratic institutions, whether it is of the legislative council, councilors in the LAHDC or panchayat institutions.

"We will also go for general strike and pour on the roads in the entire district besides Jammu and till our genuine demand is met," Karbalai, a senior said,



He added, "The decision in this regard was taken at a joint meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, the NC, the PDP and the BJP, religious parties and social groups in the district."



Echoing the sentiment, Ali, a PDP leader, said, "The people of Kargil are gentlemen by nature but will not allow anyone to strangle them."He asked all political parties to support the people of Kargil in their demand for rotational headquarters and equal share in divisional status.

said the people of Kargil are nationalist by core and have rendered numerous sacrifices over the past seven decades without caring for "injustice and discrimination" being meted out to them.

"Majority of the people in Kargil are against the division of the state on the basis of region, religion or language and hence raised the demand for divisional status with economic, financial and legislature powers. We will like to continue to be part of Kashmir division as the distance between Kargil and Kashmir is just 200 kms, while between Kargil and Leh 230 kms," he said.

Khan said, "If you are giving the divisional status to Ladakh, then we will not tolerate injustice with us. But if you are giving it to Leh, we have no objection since almost everything sanctioned for Ladakh is being given to Leh.

