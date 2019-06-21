Karna CM launches 'village stay' programme, announces 300-bed

H D Kumaraswamy Friday set out on his village stay programme aimed at connecting with people and announced a 300-bed health care facility and a veterinary hospital for district.

After arriving at district headquarter town Yadgiri, about 500 km from here, by train in the early hours, he reached Chandaraki village by road to a rousing reception.

The village, about 40 km from Yadgiri, was fully decked up with festoons, posters and flags dotting its roads as Kumarawamy revived his pet "Grama Vastavya" or village stay programme, which he had launched in his first stint as chief minister in 2006.

The school building where Kumaraswamy would spend the night has been decorated.

Addressing the villagers, he announced a veterinary hospital would be established in district and said the work would commence Saturday.

"While coming here, people asked me for drinking water, veterinary hospital and road improvement. I have directed



setting up of the veterinary hospital. I have also passed an order in the morning to set up a 300-bedhospital in There will be an ICU facility in the hospital," he said amid applause andcheers by the gathering.

On this month, Kumaraswamy announced the revival of the village stay programme.

A number of ministers and MLAs received the chief minister when he arrived at Yadgiri. JD(S) senior vice president N H Konareddi beat the drum.

Soon after reaching the Chandaraki, Kumaraswamy met the villagers andinquired with them about their grievances and demands. A large number of people turned up to see the chief minister and submit petitions.

The district administration has set up 15 counters to receive the petitions.

"Grama Vastavya is a way to reach out to the people, to understand their problems and to know the functioning of the government," Kumaraswamy had said while announcing revival of his programme earlier.

It was not a 'gimmick'. "I will spend entire day to resolve local issues and also spend night there.Changes will be seen in the days tocome," he had said Thursday.

During his previous stint, Kumaraswamy used to spend the nights at villagers' houses as part of the initiative. This time, however, he has decided to stay in government schools.

In the first phase of his current programme, Kumaraswamy will visit Afzalpurin Kalaburagi district Saturday and Sidhanur in Raichur and Basavakalyana in district on June 28 and 29.

