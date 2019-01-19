Regional parties can fulfil people's aspirations: Karnataka CM

Calling upon all regional parties to come together, Kumaraswamy on Saturday said they are the only ones who can fulfil the aspirations of the people and termed the Centre's ruling BJP a "paper tiger".

"The non-BJP leaders should join hands and root out the BJP. BJP is merely a paper tiger. We the regional parties are the only ones which can understand and fulfil the aspirations of the people," Kumaraswamy said at the United Rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

"I firmly believe that regional parties have the strong instinct to connect with people and understand the common man's interest in their individual states."

Citing examples, he said: "In we saw the late who won the hearts of the people and met their aspirations.

"Similarly in Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP have been doing a great job. If you go to Andhra Pradesh, (Chief Minister) N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken the state to new heights.

" has transformed in the last seven years. She has empowered women in the state.

"All regional leaders have strived to protect the interest of their states. Real is at the grassroots. It is one of the strongest democracies in the world."

Terming the as "undemocratic and against the Constitution", Kumaraswamy said the has turned deaf and blind to the plight of the common man.

"Today, we are witnessing a system where ironically a democratic government is headed by undemocratic, anti-constitutional leaders at the Centre. They do not respect people's aspirations.

"The has turned blind and deaf to the plight of the common man. The irony is that though the states understand their problems, their hands are tied. They were made mute spectators. This is not a healthy sign."

Kumaraswamy was all praise for Mamata Banerjee, who organised the opposition rally, and urged her to look after the well being of the people.

"Mamata Banerjee's simplicity and the way she responds to their (people's) grievances, the urge she has for the well being of the people of the country have left indelible impression on me.

" (elder sister, as is affectionately called) has always been a She has always stood for women empowerment. I am happy to be part of this rally.

"We will march together to build a new, strong My father had taught me over the years the same lesson, to be simple and humble like "

