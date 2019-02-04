Karnataka govt to set up regional sports centres: Minister

government would set up four regional centres in different locations to provide training facilties to athletes preparing for national and international events, state said Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Khan said Rs 500 crore was sought during the pre-budget discussions to promote in the state.

He said the proposal for setting up a sports university in Bengaluru was under consideration.

The said sports hostels would be developed and schemes introduced to attract more youth to sports.

To a question on playgrounds being used for exhibitions and political programmes, he said the sports department planned to reserve play grounds only for sporting activities.

A decision in this regard would be taken after talks with all concerned, he said.

District-in-charge U T Khader was also present.

