Karnataka govt to set up regional sports centres: Minister

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Karnataka government would set up four regional sports centres in different locations to provide training facilties to athletes preparing for national and international events, state Sports Minister Rahim Khan said Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Khan said Rs 500 crore was sought during the pre-budget discussions to promote sports in the state.

He said the proposal for setting up a sports university in Bengaluru was under consideration.

The Minister said sports hostels would be developed and schemes introduced to attract more youth to sports.

To a question on playgrounds being used for exhibitions and political programmes, he said the sports department planned to reserve play grounds only for sporting activities.

A decision in this regard would be taken after talks with all concerned, he said.

District-in-charge Minister U T Khader was also present.

Mon, February 04 2019. 21:05 IST

