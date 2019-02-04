'Violence' in God's name cannot be justified, pope says in UAE

-
ALSO READ
Pope Francis announces Japan visit in November
Pope Francis says divorce has become fashionable
Vatican rolls back on pope's remarks on psychiatric help for gay children
Vatican defends pope against 'blasphemous' cover-up claims
Pope winds up World Youth Day events in Panama with giant mass
-
Pope Francis on Monday rejected "hatred and violence" in the name of God, on the first visit by the head of the Catholic church to the Muslim-majority Arabian Peninsula.
The pontiff, who met with the world's top Sunni Muslim cleric in Abu Dhabi, said "every form of violence must be condemned without hesitation... No violence can be justified in the name of religion".
The pope arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night for a three-day visit, during which he will lead a historical open-air mass for some 135,000 Catholics.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU