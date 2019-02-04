Sealing of Indo-Bangla border in Assam going slow due to

government Monday said sealing of the Indo-Bangla border in the state is going slow due to various reasons, including scarcity of funds to the implementing agency -- (CPWD).

In a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita, Parliamentary Affairs said putting up of barbed fence along the international border between and was being done by the Centre.

"CPWD has informed that the work on their portion of 9.03 km are going slow due to difficult terrain, continuous rains and scarcity of funds," Patowary said on behalf of the Chief Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds charge of the Border Areas Development department.

No work is going on at a 4.35 km stretch in district as the government has sought reference pillar and the matter is being discussed between the two countries, he added.

The informed that House that the total length of the Indo-Bangla border in is 263 km, of which 214.89 km are on land and the remaining 48.11 km are river border.

"Out of the land portion, barbed fencing along 201.51 km, which is 93.77 per cent, have been completed," Patowary said, adding NBCC is also working along with CPWD in sealing the border.

