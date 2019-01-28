Karnataka to set up e-NAM in two mandis

Karnataka, the first state to start its own in agri-commodities, is now ready to set up much advanced online platform developed by the Centre, a said Monday.

In 2014-15, in Karnataka's wholesale mandis called Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) commenced via the (ReMS), a joint venture of the state and NCDEX Spot Exchange. So far, ReMS is operational in 162 mandis in the state.

The central government launched the electronic Market (eNAM) -- an initiative to connect APMC mandis across the country and establish one unified electronic spot market -- in April 2016.

Trading in 585 mandis is currently taking place on the network in 16 states and 2 Union territories (UTs), helping discover price in in a transparent manner.

"After much persuasion, government has agreed to set up platform in two mandis including one in Chincholi taluk in Gulbarga. We have given approval," (marketing) in the agriculture ministry told

There are about 164 APMC mandis in Karnataka, out of which the state has connected 162 mandis through its ReMS and in the rest two, it wants to try e-NAM network, he said.

The further said e-NAM has been updated with additional features and services, much better than what the government is offering through its ReMS.

For instance, there is closed bidding on ReMS at present unlike the visible bidding process undertaken on the e-NAM platform where farmers can see the rates on their There is also integration of assaying besides other facilities, he added.

Currently, seven other states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand -- are also working on the modalities to establish inter-state trade on e-NAM.

The central government aims to integrate 200 mandis this year and another 215 next year with the e-NAM platform. There are about 2,700 APMC mandis and 4,000 sub-market yards in

