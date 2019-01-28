Ex-Starbucks CEO aims to oust Trump in 2020

Billionaire former said in a TV interview that he is looking into running against in 2020 as an

"I am seriously thinking of running for president," Schultz told the show "60 Minutes" late Sunday.

The self-described "lifelong Democrat" said he "will run as a centrist independent outside of the two-party system."



According to Schultz, 65, "We're living at a most fragile time." Not only is Trump "not qualified to be the president," but Republicans and Democrats "are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge "



Schultz grew up in a working class neighborhood in New York City, but made his fortune when he moved to the northwestern state of in the 1980s and built into a global coffee shop behemoth.

Schultz blamed both parties for the country's $21.5 trillion debt, which he portrayed as "a reckless example" of the "failure of their constitutional responsibility."



Schultz dismissed fears that his bid could split the opposition vote and result in a second term for Trump.

"I want to see the American people win. I want to see win," Schultz told

At least one Democratic presidential hopeful, Texan Julian Castro, told that if Schultz runs "it would provide with his best hope of getting reelected." According to Castro, "I don't think that would be in the best interest of our country." While third-party candidates in US often face insurmountable odds, they have played the role of spoilers.

In 1992 conservative billionaire siphoned enough votes away from to hand the presidency to Democrat

And Democrats blame for taking votes away from Democrat in the 2000 election, allowing Republican to become Nader rejects the accusation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)