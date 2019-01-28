JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tulsi Gabbard hits back at critics, says she is targeted for being Hindu

Ex-Starbucks CEO aims to oust Trump in 2020
Business Standard

Three held for smuggling gold, forex worth over Rs 1.2 crores at Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three people were arrested by the customs officials in three separate cases for allegedly trying to smuggle gold and forex worth Rs 1.28 crores at the Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued Monday.

In the first case, a man was intercepted Sunday when he was proceeding to depart for Sharjah.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of foreign currencies -- Japanese Yen 3,62,000, Kuwait Dinar 2,040, Bahrain Dinar 2,140, Omani Riyal 4,555, Euros 4,905, Qatari Riyal 7,000 and USD 12,725 -- equivalent to Rs 33.51 lakh, the statement issued by the customs said.

Another man was intercepted by the officials after his arrival from Riyadh via Abu Dhabi on Friday.

He was found to be carrying silver colour coated gold bar concealed within a black coloured torch. The gold, weighing 950 grams and valued at Rs 30.42 lakhs, has been seized, it said.

In the third case reported on Tuesday, the customs department said a 33-year-old woman was stopped for checking by the customs officials after her arrival from Bangkok.

She was found to be carrying two kilogram gold, valued at Rs 64.345 lakhs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements