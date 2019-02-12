SP chief 'stopped' at airport,matter figures in UP legislature

Yadav on Monday claimed he was stopped at Charan Singh International Airport in a bid to prevent him from visiting to attend an oath-taking ceremony at University.

"The government is afraid of oath ceremony of a student leader and is stopping me at the airport to prevent me from visiting Allahabad," Yadav claimed.

He also posted photographs in his official handle in which he was seen talking to police officers inside the airport.

He said he had to attend an oath-taking ceremony at university.

When asked, Airport said, "I have no such information."



The matter rocked the legislature.

As soon as members came to know about their national being stopped at the airport, they tried to raise the matter during Question Hour in the assembly.

"The present regime is trying to kill democracy and stop our leader from visiting Allahabad," said.

The members also trooped into the Well of the House due to which adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes during the Question Hour.

The matter was also raised in the Legislative Council, leading to the adjournment of the House for 25 minutes during the pre-lunch sitting.

