Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to star in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

-
ALSO READ
Kartik teams up with Imtiaz Ali for 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel
Can't reveal: Imtiaz on working with Kartik and Sara in his next
Imtiaz Ali to bring love story of Radha Krishna alive
Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali to make a film on Radha Krishna's eternal love story
Being Imtiaz Ali's brother is gift and liability: debutant director Sajid Ali
-
Director Imtiaz Ali is reportedly moving ahead with the sequel to his romantic drama "Love Aaj Kal".
The director is reuniting with producer Dinesh Vijan for the project which will take off in Delhi next week with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda in lead roles, according to sources from the production house.
Incidently, it was Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, who had played the male lead in Ali's 2009 film opposite Deepika Padukone.
Kartik, who currently stars in Vijan's Maddock Films production "Luka Chuppi", confirmed the news of his casting.
"He (Imtiaz) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening," the actor said.
The news of Sara and Kartik starring together is a treat for the fans of two young stars, who have been keen to see them pair up after Sara admitted to having a crush on Kartik on Karan Johar's TV show.
The sequel will be set in Delhi and Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU