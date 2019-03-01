Pak ignores India's request to sent back IAF pilot by air

Hours after announced its decision to release Abhinandan Varthaman, conveyed to that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the land border, official sources said.

However, late in the night, communicated to that he will be returned through the Attari- border.

The Indian defence establishment was also mulling over sending a special aircraft to to bring back Wing Varthaman who was captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat on Wednesday.

Varthaman will now return home through the border which is around 25 km from in Pakistan.

The IAF pilot's was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan Thursday announced that Varthaman will be released on Friday as "peace gesture".

Tensions between and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday.

It came 12 days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama distrit of on February 14.

Following the bombing of the JeM training camp, the carried out a retaliatory aerial combat, unsuccessfully targeting several Indian military installations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)