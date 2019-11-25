Kartikeya Sharma elevated as Budweiser Brewing Co South Asia President

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, part of global leading brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev group (AB InBev), on Monday announced appointment of Kartikeya Sharma as President South Asia.

As part of changes in its executive leadership teams for South and East Asia business units, the company said Sharma, currently Vice President Sales India, AB InBev, will succeed Ben Verhaert, who is now appointed as President East Asia.

Both - Sharma and Verhaert - will report to Jan Craps, CEO Budweiser APAC and President - APAC, AB InBev. These appointments are effective from January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

Budweiser APAC Executive Director & CEO and AB InBev President - APAC Jan Craps said the leadership changes in India and South Korea team were a strong reflection of the company's strategic roadmap for the region.

"With their deep understanding of the consumer coupled with the dynamics of the industry and commercial acumen, I am confident that Ben and Kartikeya in their new leadership roles will position us for continued success in APAC," he added.

Sharma has over 14 years of experience in marketing and business development. He joined AB InBev in 2005 and led business development in Africa, Brand management of Corona in Labatt Breweries in Canada and was part of the team that set up the India business via a Joint Venture, where he managed both Marketing and Trade Marketing, the company said.

As VP Marketing and more recently VP Sales, Kartikeya played an integral role in driving sustainable portfolio performance, profitable growth and led the team to achieve category-leading brand equity for Budweiser and Budweiser Magnum as well as several transformational initiatives.

Verhaert, on the other hand, has been with the company for nearly two decades and has a solid track record in sales, logistics and business unit management. He started his career with the company in Belgium.

