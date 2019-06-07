HC rejects plea of firm linked to Karti against ED freezing its bank accounts in INX Media case

The Friday dismissed a batch of petitions by a consulting firm allegedly linked to Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union P Chidambaram, challenging the "freezing" of its accounts by the (ED) in connection with the case.

Justice rejected the batch of petitions filed by Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited, observing that the company cannot approach the high court directly without exhausting other remedies.

He said the complaint filed under Section 5(5) of the Prevention of Act (PMLA) had been adjudicated upon and the order of the freezing the accounts had been confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

"The petitioner has to challenge the order of the adjudicating authority before the in accordance with law and these writ petitions have no merit," the said.

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of in India, the UK and in connection with the case.

Fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, kept in a in Chennai, in the name of the petitioner company have also been attached.

The ED registered the money laundering case on the basis of a CBI FIR and had alleged that irregularities took place in the (FIPB) clearance to for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was was the

The company, in its petition, submitted that the ED had in September 24, 2018 directed branch managers of three banks not to allow any debit from the current accounts of the company without obtaining prior permission.

Contending that the ED's directive was illegal, without authority of law and arbitrary, it wanted the court to quash the order and permit the petitioner to operate the accounts.

The petitioner further contended that the ED had no jurisdiction to investigate the alleged offence under the PMLA in relation to INX Media deal and hence the communication sent by the agency to the bankers for freezing its accounts was without authority of law.

