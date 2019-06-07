BNCCI delegation to visit Kunming to attract investment in

-
A Bengal National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI) delegation will visit Kunming, the capital city of China's Yunnan province to attract investment in Bengal.
"This is a very special business mission for us," Satyam Roychowdhury, president of the 132-year-old chamber said, adding that their key objective is to connect with businesses in China, especially those in Yunnan province.
In Kunming, the 14-member BNCCI delegation will attend the two-day China-South Asia Cooperation Forum billed for June 10 to June 11.
"Our main aim is to create an effective channel and mechanism which will allow businesses located in Kunming and Bengal, not only to explore mutual business opportunities, but also to understand how businesses are done there," said Roychowdhury.
In Kunming, the BNCCI delegation will be engaged in a series of meetings with key business leaders and important government officials of Yunnan province, including its Governor Ruan Chengfa.
"The Forum will serve as an effective link between Kolkata and Kunming and help prepare the road ahead for us. We are going to make some important advocacies, especially for deepening and strengthening strategic partnership and bilateral trade between the two regions," Roychowdhury said.
"We will also strongly pitch for sharing of best practices, technology exchanges, education exchange programmes, tourism promotion, etc," he said.
