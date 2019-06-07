BNCCI delegation to visit Kunming to attract investment in

A National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BNCCI) delegation will visit Kunming, the capital city of China's province to attract investment in

"This is a very special business mission for us," Satyam Roychowdhury, of the 132-year-old chamber said, adding that their key objective is to connect with businesses in China, especially those in province.

In Kunming, the 14-member BNCCI delegation will attend the two-day China- Cooperation Forum billed for June 10 to June 11.

"Our main aim is to create an effective channel and mechanism which will allow businesses located in and Bengal, not only to explore mutual business opportunities, but also to understand how businesses are done there," said Roychowdhury.

In Kunming, the BNCCI delegation will be engaged in a series of meetings with key business leaders and important government officials of province, including its

"The Forum will serve as an effective link between and and help prepare the road ahead for us. We are going to make some important advocacies, especially for deepening and strengthening strategic partnership and bilateral trade between the two regions," Roychowdhury said.

"We will also strongly pitch for sharing of best practices, technology exchanges, education exchange programmes, tourism promotion, etc," he said.

