Kaspersky strengthens India team

-
ALSO READ
One in three Indian computer users faced online threats during Q4 2018
India calls for cautionary approach to link climate change
Suspicious movement detected in Uri, search operation underway
Top Army Commanders deliberate on security challenges facing country
MHA refuses to give reasons behind allowing intelligence agencies to access computer data
-
Cybersecurity solutions firm Kaspersky Friday said it has made two new appointments -- Saurabh Sharma as senior security researcher (Global Research & Analysis Team) and Sidharth Mutreja (Enterprise Solution Architect) -- to augment its team in India.
Bringing in Mutreja and Sharma to the organisation ensures Kaspersky's commitment to security and alleviating the looming threats in the IT landscape in India, Kaspersky (South Asia) General Manager Shrenik Bhayani said.
"We re-confirm our allegiance to our customers and the IT sector and hope our persistent efforts to preserve Indian citizen's security will ensure a safer and a threat free environment," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU