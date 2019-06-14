JUST IN
Kaspersky strengthens India team

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cybersecurity solutions firm Kaspersky Friday said it has made two new appointments -- Saurabh Sharma as senior security researcher (Global Research & Analysis Team) and Sidharth Mutreja (Enterprise Solution Architect) -- to augment its team in India.

Bringing in Mutreja and Sharma to the organisation ensures Kaspersky's commitment to security and alleviating the looming threats in the IT landscape in India, Kaspersky (South Asia) General Manager Shrenik Bhayani said.

"We re-confirm our allegiance to our customers and the IT sector and hope our persistent efforts to preserve Indian citizen's security will ensure a safer and a threat free environment," he added.

Fri, June 14 2019. 21:06 IST

