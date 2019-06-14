Oppn asks AAP govt to listen to Metro Man Sreedharan, review free travel ride proposal

Armed with Metro Man E Sreedharan's strong-worded criticism of the government's plan to provide free commute to women in Metro trains, the opposition BJP and Friday demanded a review of the decision to implement the proposed scheme.

Earlier this month, the had announced that it would make commute for women in public buses and metro trains free.

Sreedharan, the of Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a letter to Narendra Modi, opposed the government's proposed scheme, saying it would set "an alarming precedence".

BJP chief concurred with the concerns raised by and said that the should pay heed to him and review its proposal.

"The point raised by the former Delhi Metro chief could not be ignored as he has said that it will lead to inefficiency and a bankrupt Delhi Metro. So, free ride proposal for women in Metro trains must be reviewed by the government," he said.

said the proposal of the government was aimed at the upcoming Assembly elections, and asked for the Metro Man's view to be considered "seriously".

"My appeal to Kejriwal is that he should think over the proposal otherwise this will lead to the collapse of the Delhi Metro," Kochar said.

The ruling AAP, however, defended the and assured that DMRC will not suffer any losses as the will reimburse it.

"We want to assure him that Delhi Metro will not suffer any losses since the will reimburse the agency for free rides taken by women, thus eliminating the possibility of inefficiency," AAP said in a statement.

Bhardwaj also countered Sreedharan's suggestion that the government should instead transfer the subsidy amount directly into the accounts of female travellers as complicated and impractical.

