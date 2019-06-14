JUST IN
6 die after consuming wild mushroom in Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Six people, including four children, of a same family died after consuming wild mushroom in Nepal's Palpa district, police said on Friday.

Two children - aged 4 and 9 - died immediately after consuming the poisonous mushroom last week, they said.

Four persons, including two girls aged 12 and 14, died at a hospital in Kathmandu on Friday, police said.

Seven others who fell ill following the incident are still receiving treatment.

